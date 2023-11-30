Open Menu

PITB, PHC Sign Contract To Regulate Healthcare Services Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 02:34 PM

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) signed a contract with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to regulate the prices of healthcare services provided by all the Healthcare Establishments (HCE) across the province

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) signed a contract with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to regulate the prices of healthcare services provided by all the Healthcare Establishments (HCE) across the province. PHC Director HR and Support Services Dr Asif Habib and PITB Additional Director General Khurram Mushtaq signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO Dr. Saqib Aziz and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf were also present on the occasion. The Punjab Healthcare Commission, in collaboration with the PITB, aims at introducing a sophisticated monitoring software that will oversee and standardize the pricing of health services provided by various Healthcare Establishments (HCEs). These HCEs encompass a wide spectrum, including private hospitals, diagnostic centers, non-profit organizations, charitable hospitals, as well as semi-government and autonomous HCEs.

PITB will take charge of designing and developing a comprehensive software solution tailored for the submission of costing and pricing information related to healthcare services by any HCE. This initiative aligns with PHC's vision to ensure fair and transparent pricing practices within the healthcare sector.

The costing submitted by HCEs will undergo rigorous validation through advanced software checks to ensure accuracy and reliability. The software will provide options for verification and re-assessment, allowing HCEs to address any inconsistencies in their submitted pricing.

To enforce pricing regulations effectively, the software will incorporate both Desk and Field Monitoring modules. These modules will streamline the monitoring process, ensuring compliance with established pricing standards.

