PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Project Management Institute (PMI), Lahore Chapter organised an event on “Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence” as part of “Workplace Essentials” program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Project Management Institute (PMI), Lahore Chapter organised an event on “Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence” as part of “Workplace Essentials” program.

The event was organised by PITB Human Resource (HR) Wing and Software Engineering (SE) Wing at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar was the Speaker and the Chief Guest at the event.

Senior officials from both institutions including PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Adil Iqbal and PMI-Lahore President Dr. Khalid Ahmed Khan were also present in the event. A large number of audience was also present.

The PMI president apprised the audience regarding the services being provided by PMI-Lahore including Project Management Professional (PMP) Certificate and other certifications.

PITB Director Jahanzeb Akbar gave a detailed presentation on the life changing skills required for becoming an excellent Project Manager. The session focused on pragmatic and new skills and approaches that ensure success of programs and projects in the modern age and time.

The session concluded with an interesting quiz about Project Management skills and the top 10 winners were awarded with prizes. PITB HR wing regularly conducts such activities, seminars and workshops under ‘Workplace Essentials’ program for the capacity building of its employees.