UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB - P@SHA Sign MoU To Promote Public-Private Partnership By Engaging Local IT Industry In Public Sector Digitalization

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:41 PM

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private partnership by engaging local IT industry in Public Sector Digitalization

Public-Private Partners Portal launched where local IT companies can register and share their ideas on collaborative transformation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021) As part of the vision articulated by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, PITB is actively working towards promoting Public-Private Partnership. One of the initiatives is PITB's 'Partners in Development' program that aims at supporting the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development work with special emphasis on digitally powered public services. In this regard, PITB and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITeS (P@SHA) signed an MoU today at Arfa Software Technology Park to promote collaboration between public and private sectors.

The MoU was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Chairman P@SHA Barkan Saeed. According to the MoU, both the organizations will support each other as partners in the digitalization drive of the Punjab Government, and explore avenues of potential growth for the IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) Industries. On this occasion Public-Private Partners Portal was also launched where local IT companies can register and share their ideas on collaborative transformation.

PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, GM IT Burhan Rasool, Founder & CEO DPL Syed Ahmed, President & CEO of InfoTech Group Naseer Akhtar and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said, “Both PITB and P@SHA are focused on collaboration to digitalize the governance ecosystem in Punjab by leveraging and sharing expertise in IT & ITeS. Through Public- Private Partnership, PITB will support the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development projects”

Chairman P@SHA Barkan Saeed stated, “PITB is playing a vital role in the digitalization of Punjab and in promoting public-private partnership. P@SHA will encourage its members to actively engage with PITB through PITB’s ‘Partners in Development’ initiative. Both PITB and P@SHA will also work towards deliberating policy interventions necessary to foster the IT Industry in Pakistan”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Industry Share General Motors

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

25 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

25 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

25 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

27 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.