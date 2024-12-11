PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement To Roll Out PayZen
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 01:23 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) have signed an agreement to implement PITB’s PayZen initiative at the PCHS
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) have signed an agreement to implement PITB’s PayZen initiative at the PCHS. The initiative aims to digitize and streamline payment processes within the society, ensuring enhanced efficiency, transparency, and security.
The agreement was signed by PITB Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and PCHS Treasurer Mahar Muhammad Ishaq. The signing ceremony was witnessed by PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Irfan Tahir, while Joint Director (JD) Mudassir Paracha and Program Officer Omer Akhtar were also present on the occasion.
Under this agreement, PayZen will serve as the primary interface for all types of payments within the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society. The platform is expected to improve administrative processes, offering stakeholders more accessible and transparent payment mechanisms.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PayZen not only streamlines financial transactions but also fosters a culture of transparency and convenience in administrative operations.”
