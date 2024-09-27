Open Menu

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract To Implement Crop-Based Water Rate Assessment System

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 04:53 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Irrigation Department have signed a contract to implement a Crop-Based Water Rate Assessment System across the province

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Irrigation Department have signed a contract to implement a Crop-Based Water Rate Assessment System across the province. The contract was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq, accompanied by Joint Director Usman Waheed, and Superintendent Engineer of the Depalpur Canal Circle Sarfaraz Khalid from the Irrigation Department, alongside XEN Lahore Sohaib Khan.

As per the document, PITB will digitize the data of irrigation users based on the cultivated crops and integrate it with PITB’s e-Pay Punjab System.

This new initiative will facilitate calculation of water rate according to the types of crops grown and assist in the efficient collection of “Abiana” (water usage tax).

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “This much-needed crop-based water rate assessment system will ensure efficient resource management, promote transparency, and empower the farming community by streamlining the billing process. It is a step forward in digital governance and sustainable water management.”

