Open Menu

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:56 PM

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has revamped the official Punjab Government portal (punjab.gov.pk) on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The revamped portal features enhanced functionality, accessibility, and improved aesthetics

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has revamped the official Punjab Government portal (punjab.gov.pk) on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The revamped portal features enhanced functionality, accessibility, and improved aesthetics.

As per the guidelines provided by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the new accessibility menu is designed to ensure inclusiveness of all users, especially the differently-abled persons. This feature offers tools like text resizing, contrast adjustments, and screen reader compatibility, making it easier for visually impaired and other users with accessibility needs to navigate the site effortlessly.

The updated portal features a user-friendly interface with improved navigation, optimized for both desktop and mobile use to ensure public convenience. It also offers citizens an easy access to essential updates about government initiatives, citizen-centric services and key performance statistics.

The website also features cultural aspects of the Punjab province including festivals, music, food, handicrafts etc in ‘Explore Punjab’ section.

Business and investment opportunities are adequately highlighted in ‘Invest in Punjab’ section.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The revamped Punjab government website is a significant step towards transparent, citizen-centric digital governance. With PITB’s expertise, we've created a platform that brings vital information about Punjab and government services closer to the people, ensuring a user-friendly, accessible experience for all citizens.”

The portal offers an intuitive layout for citizen services, and comprehensive information on current programs and projects including ‘Maryam ke Dastak’, ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program and ‘CM Green Tractor Scheme’. This revamping is part of the growing focus on keeping the citizens informed as part of the government’s broader digital governance vision.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Music Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile SITE All Government KE

Recent Stories

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

50 minutes ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

57 minutes ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

1 hour ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology