PITB-SED Launch HRMS to ease Promotions, Transfer, Inquiries and Dismissals of Government School Teachers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with School Education Department (SED) has launched Human Resource Management System (HRMS) where 386,000 school teachers and 4,000 supervisory staff will upload their complete data which will enable the school education department to not only access teachers' profile on a click but will also assist in performance based decision making, promotions, transfers, inquiries and dismissals without any hassle.

Secretary Education Department Punjab, Capt. Retd. Muhammad Mahmood along with Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor launched the Human Resource Management System (HRMS).

Muhammad Mahmood said that HRMS will help the department in automating processes and provides remote access and employee self-service while replacing a highly cumbersome and time consuming conventional mechanism.

He lauded the efforts of PITB for reviving and automation of government departments.



While briefing about the application and web portal designed and developed by PITB, a run through of the system was also given. School teachers and other supervisory staff can upload data on following web portal. Last date of uploading data is 10th of August, 2019. Later, the data will be validated and sent in to the further process of assessing and execution.