PITB Seeks Applications For E-Rozgaar Training Courses

Daniyal Sohail Published February 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PITB seeks applications for e-Rozgaar training courses

In order to provide prestigious employment opportunities, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in-collaboration with Youth Affairs and Sports Department (YASD) will initiate E-Rozgaar Training programme at Associate College of Commerce Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :In order to provide prestigious employment opportunities, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in-collaboration with Youth Affairs and sports Department (YASD) will initiate E-Rozgaar Training programme at Associate College of Commerce Muzaffargarh.

According to Manager Centre E-Rozgaar Malik Tabreez, the citizens could earn handsome amounts by acquiring training in different free-lancing courses.

He urged citizens to apply at www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk . The intending candidates should have 16-Year education background for getting admission in the courses.

Similarly, the intending candidates should not be above 35 year old. Training in different courses including E-Commerce, Technical, mobile App development, content marketing and advertising, creative designing, digital and social media marketing.

The participants of the training would also be trained how to make profile and seek orders, said Tabreez. So far, more than 35,000 youngsters had acquired training in the department and earned over Rs 3.5 billion.

