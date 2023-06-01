PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing projects at SkillsGala & Talent Hunt 2023

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related projects in stalls at the two-day Skills Gala and Talent Hunt 2023 held at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 June, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related projects in stalls at the two-day Skills Gala and Talent Hunt 2023 held at Lahore Expo Centre. The event featured tech leaders and motivational speakers as keynote speakers. Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Athar Mahboob and Akhuwat Foundation Founder Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib delivered the keynote speeches at the event.

PITB Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, as one of the key panelists, talked about various ICT initiatives rolled out by PITB for the Government of Punjab.

Other representatives from PITB including Sarmad Hafeez, Athar Asif and Naveed Ahmed from Plan 9 and Freelancing Wing also participated in different panel discussions.

A number of tech leaders and educationists including IUB VC Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, IUB Director IT Rizwan Majeed, iSkills Founder Tanveer Nandla and Rozee.pk Founder Monis Rahman visited Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related stalls set up by PITB. The overall purpose of the event was to create networking opportunities with the support of stakeholders, including PITB, in order to strengthen Pakistan’s freelancing ecosystem.