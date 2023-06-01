UrduPoint.com

PITB Showcases Punjab Job Portal, Freelancing Projects At SkillsGala & Talent Hunt 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 12:27 PM

PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing projects at SkillsGala & Talent Hunt 2023

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related projects in stalls at the two-day Skills Gala and Talent Hunt 2023 held at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 June, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related projects in stalls at the two-day Skills Gala and Talent Hunt 2023 held at Lahore Expo Centre. The event featured tech leaders and motivational speakers as keynote speakers. Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Athar Mahboob and Akhuwat Foundation Founder Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib delivered the keynote speeches at the event.

PITB Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, as one of the key panelists, talked about various ICT initiatives rolled out by PITB for the Government of Punjab.

Other representatives from PITB including Sarmad Hafeez, Athar Asif and Naveed Ahmed from Plan 9 and Freelancing Wing also participated in different panel discussions.

A number of tech leaders and educationists including IUB VC Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, IUB Director IT Rizwan Majeed, iSkills Founder Tanveer Nandla and Rozee.pk Founder Monis Rahman visited Punjab Job Portal and freelancing related stalls set up by PITB. The overall purpose of the event was to create networking opportunities with the support of stakeholders, including PITB, in order to strengthen Pakistan’s freelancing ecosystem.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Job IUB Event From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

13 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in ..

Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in Kot Addu

30 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

47 minutes ago
 Govt cuts petrol price for next fortnight

Govt cuts petrol price for next fortnight

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.