PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawalpindi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) PITB soft-launched its latest co-working center in Rawalpindi today making it the ninth center in Punjab. The co-working space is set up in collaboration with Rawalpind’s ‘Startup Coworks.’ PITB Director e-Governance Ali Zeb along with e-Earn team were present at the occasion.

e-Earn is Punjab’s largest network of co-working spaces to facilitate freelancers and create equal work opportunities for women and differently-abled persons. PITB plans to establish 11 e-Earn Co-working Spaces province-wide. It is presently operational in Sahiwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and DG Khan. These centers are being launched in collaboration with private partners.