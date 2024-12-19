Open Menu

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:17 PM

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Software Engineering Wing organized its inaugural “Mela Fest” at Arfa Software Technology Park

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Software Engineering Wing organized its inaugural “Mela Fest” at Arfa Software Technology Park. The event provided recreational activities for staff, highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork, and fostered a cheerful and positive work environment.

PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi graced the event as Chief Guest while Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, Additional Director Generals (ADG) Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Ifzal, and Hammad Hassan, Chief Information Security Officer Sajjad Ghani and other senior officials, alongside a large number of PITB staff members actively participated in the festival.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, in his message, emphasized the significance of such activities, stating, “Events like Mela Fest are instrumental in enhancing the mental and physical abilities of staff while fostering positivity and teamwork.

We plan to organize similar initiatives in the future to continue supporting our employees’ well-being and morale.”

The Mela Fest featured a range of engaging activities, including Table Tennis, Chess, Carrom Board, and Shooting Competitions, with an exciting Tug-Of-War match as the highlight of the event. Creative painting activities were also arranged to encourage self-expression among participants.

Food stalls offering a variety of delicious items added to the festive atmosphere, ensuring participants had an enjoyable experience. The event concluded with DG Waqar Naeem Qureshi and CTO Adil Iqbal distributing certificates of appreciation to outstanding performers. They also congratulated the event organizer, Ammar Ahmed, and his team for the successful execution of the fest.

“Mela Fest” proved to be a delightful initiative that fostered camaraderie, teamwork, and positivity among PITB staff, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all.

Related Topics

Tennis Technology Punjab Event All

Recent Stories

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

2 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

19 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

36 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

48 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

49 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology