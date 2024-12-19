PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:17 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Software Engineering Wing organized its inaugural “Mela Fest” at Arfa Software Technology Park
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Software Engineering Wing organized its inaugural “Mela Fest” at Arfa Software Technology Park. The event provided recreational activities for staff, highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork, and fostered a cheerful and positive work environment.
PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi graced the event as Chief Guest while Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, Additional Director Generals (ADG) Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Ifzal, and Hammad Hassan, Chief Information Security Officer Sajjad Ghani and other senior officials, alongside a large number of PITB staff members actively participated in the festival.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, in his message, emphasized the significance of such activities, stating, “Events like Mela Fest are instrumental in enhancing the mental and physical abilities of staff while fostering positivity and teamwork.
We plan to organize similar initiatives in the future to continue supporting our employees’ well-being and morale.”
The Mela Fest featured a range of engaging activities, including Table Tennis, Chess, Carrom Board, and Shooting Competitions, with an exciting Tug-Of-War match as the highlight of the event. Creative painting activities were also arranged to encourage self-expression among participants.
Food stalls offering a variety of delicious items added to the festive atmosphere, ensuring participants had an enjoyable experience. The event concluded with DG Waqar Naeem Qureshi and CTO Adil Iqbal distributing certificates of appreciation to outstanding performers. They also congratulated the event organizer, Ammar Ahmed, and his team for the successful execution of the fest.
“Mela Fest” proved to be a delightful initiative that fostered camaraderie, teamwork, and positivity among PITB staff, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all.
Recent Stories
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event2 minutes ago
-
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’1 day ago
-
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails1 day ago
-
Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Tech Searches 20242 days ago
-
The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realme C75, Industry's Best Waterproof Smartphone with ..2 days ago
-
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab5 days ago
-
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador5 days ago
-
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district6 days ago
-
Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 20247 days ago
-
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts8 days ago
-
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?8 days ago
-
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen8 days ago