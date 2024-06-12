- Home
- PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scholarships
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:55 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Tech Valley Pakistan have joined hands to provide 10,000 free Google Career Certification Scholarships
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Tech Valley Pakistan have joined hands to provide 10,000 free Google Career Certification Scholarships. This initiative aims to empower individuals with in-demand digital skills, enhancing their career prospects in today's competitive job market.
These scholarships, distributed through various partner organizations, are open to all individuals, irrespective of their educational background or degree status. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from top-tier digital education.
The Google Career Certification program includes 10 different courses, each valued between $100 to $500. The beneficiaries of this initiative will receive six months of training via Coursera in courses such as Artificial Intelligence, IT Support, Project Management, Advanced Data Analytics, UX Design, Digital Marketing and e-Commerce, Cybersecurity, and more, enhancing their employment prospects.
The selected candidates will have access to these courses entirely free of charge. The courses cover a wide range of essential digital skills and knowledge areas, designed to meet the growing demands of the digital economy.
In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB will shortlist eligible organizations in the province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organizations. Additionally, PITB will promote scholarships among eligible organizations in the province.”
