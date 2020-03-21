UrduPoint.com
PITB To Develop HRMIS & SIS For 355 Federal Govt. Educational Institutes: MoU Signed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:46 PM

PITB to develop HRMIS & SIS For 355 Federal Govt. Educational Institutes: MoU Signed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020) Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts & Garrisons) enters into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the HRMIS and School Information System for 355 educational institutions under Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts & Garrisons) comprising 185,000 students and 15,000 employees to improve its efficiency through the automation of manual and repetitive tasks, here today.

The MoU was signed by Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor and Director General Federal Government Educational Institute, Major General Muhammad Asghar.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, DG IT Operations Faisal Yousuf, DG FGEIs Major General Mohammad Asghar, Director FGEIs Brigadier Abdul Hameed and senior officers were present in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that these systems are being developed to maintain daily school activities at the federal level and PITB would provide full technical support to FGEIs in this regard.

DG Federal Government Educational Institute, Major General Muhammad Asghar said that the technology based solution devised by PITB will not only maintain the updated and accurate electronic repository of teaching and non-teaching staff's personal files records but will also manage the transfer and posting records, inquiry and training details, evaluations, student registration, online admissions, learning management and keeping track of attendance records as well.

