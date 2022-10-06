PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflow Efficiency: Agreement Signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to develop a centralized Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and Financial Management System (FMS) for workflow efficiency at TEPA office

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 OCT, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to develop a centralized Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and Financial Management System (FMS) for workflow efficiency at TEPA office. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The systems will automate the traditional office processes making them online, simple and speedy for effective management while reducing response time, creating paperless environment and ensuring transparency in organizational process.

PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Adil Iqbal Khan, HR Director Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and senior officials from TEPA were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his views on the occasion, TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan said that the use of technology in government institutions is the need of the hour. The agreement will improve departmental affairs and efficiency.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif said that both organizations will work together to implement modern reforms in TEPA. The department will be equipped with modern technology.