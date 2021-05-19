UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB To Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS For Punjab Cattle Market Management And Development Company: Agreement Signed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:26 PM

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company: Agreement Signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an Agreement to develop an Accounting Software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for PCMMDC across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an Agreement to develop an Accounting Software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for PCMMDC across Punjab. The Agreement was signed by PITB DG IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and CEO PCMMDC Kausar Khan on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the Agreement, the implementation of these systems aim at digitizing the outdated manual processes
ensuring hassle-free procedures and efficienct workflows.

While HRMIS will help in automating a number of human resource operations, the Accounting Software will provide real time reporting leading to improved decision making and reduced pilferage.

In a message, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor stated that HRMIS is the way forward for government departments across Punjab to digitize their Human Resource processes. The base data is over-laid with a powerful analytics framework to support decision making and a wide range of HR policy interventions.

Furthermore, these systems will also contribute to improving service delivery.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Company Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

1 minute ago

Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability platform announc ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $68.39 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Europe 'won't be intimidated' after Ceuta migrant ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Warns Against Linking Open Skies ..

8 minutes ago

China Expresses Protest as US Vessel Passes Throug ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.