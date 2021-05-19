PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company: Agreement Signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an Agreement to develop an Accounting Software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for PCMMDC across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an Agreement to develop an Accounting Software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for PCMMDC across Punjab. The Agreement was signed by PITB DG IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and CEO PCMMDC Kausar Khan on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the Agreement, the implementation of these systems aim at digitizing the outdated manual processes

ensuring hassle-free procedures and efficienct workflows.

While HRMIS will help in automating a number of human resource operations, the Accounting Software will provide real time reporting leading to improved decision making and reduced pilferage.

In a message, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor stated that HRMIS is the way forward for government departments across Punjab to digitize their Human Resource processes. The base data is over-laid with a powerful analytics framework to support decision making and a wide range of HR policy interventions.

Furthermore, these systems will also contribute to improving service delivery.