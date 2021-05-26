UrduPoint.com
PITB To Render Citizen Contact Services To TEVTA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:06 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has signed a contract to upgrade TEVTA’s customer services through PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has signed a contract to upgrade TEVTA’s customer services through PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC). The contract was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique at Arfa Software Technology Park. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG Procurement (TEVTA) Amir Aziz and other senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.

According to the contract, CCC would render 9AM to 5PM services to general public to address their queries, complaints and suggestions related to TEVTA.

CCC would also provide toll free helpline available on 0800 83882. Through this contract TEVTA aims to cater the concerns of the youth in order to educate and empower them through TEVTA’s technical and vocational services. PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact center offering a number of services to various including SMS messages, Robo Calls and Live Agents Calls. With TEVTA on board, CCC is now offering services to 30 government departments across Punjab.

