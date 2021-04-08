PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Management Operations

A meeting was held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ICT initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) A meeting was held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ICT initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The meeting was presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and CEO LWCM Imran Ali Sultan. PITB DG e- Governance Sajid Latif and other officials from both the organizations were also present at the meeting.

While discussing different areasof collaboration, special emphasis was laid on the implementation of ICT interventions to streamline the waste management operations of Lahore.

“PITB will look into developing a model for automating waste management operations for better staff monitoring, vehicle tracking as well as staff attendance through IRIS (retina based) scanners,” Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor commented.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan appreciated PITB's filing and office automation solution (e-FOAS) implemented at LWMC. He also discussed the upgradation of the existing LWMC helpline 1139 to include consumer complaints regarding waste disposal. This helpline shall be managed by PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC).