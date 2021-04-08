UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB To Support LWCM In Automating Waste Management Operations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:14 PM

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Management Operations

A meeting was held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ICT initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) A meeting was held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ICT initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The meeting was presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and CEO LWCM Imran Ali Sultan. PITB DG e- Governance Sajid Latif and other officials from both the organizations were also present at the meeting.
While discussing different areasof collaboration, special emphasis was laid on the implementation of ICT interventions to streamline the waste management operations of Lahore.

“PITB will look into developing a model for automating waste management operations for better staff monitoring, vehicle tracking as well as staff attendance through IRIS (retina based) scanners,” Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor commented.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan appreciated PITB's filing and office automation solution (e-FOAS) implemented at LWMC. He also discussed the upgradation of the existing LWMC helpline 1139 to include consumer complaints regarding waste disposal. This helpline shall be managed by PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC).

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Company Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

16 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

34 minutes ago

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

1 hour ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

47 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

47 minutes ago

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to d ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.