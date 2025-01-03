- Home
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner To Boost Youth-Centric ICT Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 05:25 PM
In a landmark collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and driving economic growth, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board (UKPTIB)
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In a landmark collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and driving economic growth, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board (UKPTIB). The agreement underscores a shared commitment to advancing youth-oriented ICT interventions, promoting IT projects, and strengthening Pakistan's position as a hub for technological progress.
The MoU was signed by PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and UKPTIB Chairman Rizwan Sulehria in the presence of PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan.
This partnership is aimed at boosting business activities, attract foreign investment in Pakistan’s tech sector, and create innovative solutions for economic growth. It also aims to fortify economic ties with the UK and Europe, enhancing collaboration in technology-driven initiatives.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This collaboration is aimed to create opportunities for young talent in the ICT sector while showcasing Pakistan’s potential as a global technology hub. This will also attract foreign investment and foster a dynamic ecosystem for sustainable growth in the tech industry.”
