PITB Video Conference Sessions Cross 10,000 Hours Mark

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:26 PM

PITB Video Conference sessions cross 10,000 hours mark

State of-the-art videoconferencing solution developed by Punjab Information technology Board (PITB) with secure channel connectivity between offices and districts has achieved the significant milestone by conducting 5,723 video conferences sessions comprise over 10,224 hours duration till date

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th July, 2019) State of-the-art videoconferencing solution developed by Punjab Information technology Board (PITB) with secure channel connectivity between offices and districts has achieved the significant milestone by conducting 5,723 video conferences sessions comprise over 10,224 hours duration till date.

In a reviewing meeting, Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor was briefed about the total count of sessions conducted through video conferencing and how it has secured channel connectivity between offices and districts ultimately saving millions of rupees in the form of TA/DA and fuel expense. In the past, inter-communication of top tier leadership in the country and correspondence and communication with state machinery used to present a challenge. Availability of officials for meetings was usually dependent on the law and order situation, inter-city traffic and required heavy financial outlays for travel and security protocol.

In view of this situation, a fast, secure and effective way of communication was designed for top-tier government officials in the provincial capital, divisional headquarters and district headquarters to enable timely exchange of information and it has justified its existence by reaching new measures. More than 110 government offices across Punjab have been equipped with video conferencing endpoints. The system is capable of holding one-on-one, one-to-many and many-to-many conferences and can also host multiple conferences at the same time without compromising on quality. This facility has helped the government save millions of rupees in the form of travel expenses and the project has received its return on investment much earlier than expected. The chief minister Punjab has also made use of this facility many times directly by chairing numbers of videoconferences. PITB is now working on providing the facility to various departments.

