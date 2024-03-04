- Home
- Technology
- News
- PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles and 52,125 Non-Standard Plates
PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles And 52,125 Non-Standard Plates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:21 PM
Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles. Among them, 79 vehicles were identified as stolen, and 52,125 had Non-Standard Plates. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System has proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces. The Faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System.
A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.
Chairman Faisal Yousaf commended the team for their dedication and efficiency in implementing the project within a record time frame. He expressed his pride in the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in ensuring public safety.
He also highlighted the project's success in aligning with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented locally within an exceptionally short timeframe. He also indicated plans for the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, further promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Technology
-
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards2 days ago
-
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!4 days ago
-
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Edition4 days ago
-
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Scene6 days ago
-
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 20246 days ago
-
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon7 days ago
-
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night7 days ago
-
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds9 days ago
-
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan11 days ago
-
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry12 days ago
-
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan for PKR 23,49912 days ago
-
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Technology Transformation ..12 days ago