Open Menu

PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles And 52,125 Non-Standard Plates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:21 PM

PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles and 52,125 Non-Standard Plates

Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles. Among them, 79 vehicles were identified as stolen, and 52,125 had Non-Standard Plates. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System has proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces. The Faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System.

A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf commended the team for their dedication and efficiency in implementing the project within a record time frame. He expressed his pride in the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in ensuring public safety.

He also highlighted the project's success in aligning with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented locally within an exceptionally short timeframe. He also indicated plans for the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, further promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress From Government Million

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology