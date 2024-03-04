Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System has captured data from 74,949 vehicles. Among them, 79 vehicles were identified as stolen, and 52,125 had Non-Standard Plates. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System has proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces. The Faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System.

A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf commended the team for their dedication and efficiency in implementing the project within a record time frame. He expressed his pride in the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in ensuring public safety.

He also highlighted the project's success in aligning with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented locally within an exceptionally short timeframe. He also indicated plans for the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, further promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.