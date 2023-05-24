PITB’s Citizen Contact Center receives 7.1 million calls since 2015

Citizen Contact Center (CCC), a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has so far received 7.1 million calls from concerned citizens for information, complaints and opinions since 2015, whereas 6.1 million outbound calls and 18 million robo calls have been made to record citizens' feedback

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 May, 2023) Citizen Contact Center (CCC), a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has so far received 7.1 million calls from concerned citizens for information, complaints and opinions since 2015, whereas 6.1 million outbound calls and 18 million robo calls have been made to record citizens' feedback. This was stated in a project review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

It was told in the meeting that more than 500 million messages have been sent to the citizens through CCC’s one-way message service, while over 75 million people have benefited from the two-way message service.

Moreover, 200 calling agents are working round the clock in three shifts to support the citizens in the Citizen Contact Center.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that PITB's Citizen Contact Center is the first government-to-citizen contact center in Punjab, which provides round-the-clock operations and support facilities while keeping more than 30 helplines of various government departments active.