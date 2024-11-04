PITB’s E-FOAS To Be Implemented In Punjab Food Authority, Agreement Signed
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 05:06 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to implement the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS), a transformative digital solution designed to enhance operational efficiency
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to implement the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS), a transformative digital solution designed to enhance operational efficiency.
The agreement was signed by PITB Director General (DG) Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. Senior officials from PITB, PFA, and PITB’s BizLinks wing co-signed the agreement.
The e-FOAS initiative, launched by PITB, provides a centralized platform for digital correspondence, enabling real-time access to official records and efficient document management.
Since its inception, e-FOAS has been successfully adopted across multiple departments of the Punjab government.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through this collaboration, PITB and PFA aim to streamline processes, eliminate paper-based workflows, and ensure round-the-clock digital access to official communications, strengthening public service delivery and accountability.”
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering transparency, accessibility, and operational efficiency within government departments,” he maintained.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From Technology
-
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Released Due to Overwhel ..3 hours ago
-
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts2 days ago
-
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech Innovations2 days ago
-
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA4 days ago
-
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"5 days ago
-
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plus5 days ago
-
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Performance7 days ago
-
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+7 days ago
-
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!10 days ago
-
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone11 days ago
-
Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Home12 days ago
-
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere12 days ago