PITB’s E-FOAS To Be Implemented In Punjab Food Authority, Agreement Signed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 05:06 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to implement the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS), a transformative digital solution designed to enhance operational efficiency.

The agreement was signed by PITB Director General (DG) Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. Senior officials from PITB, PFA, and PITB’s BizLinks wing co-signed the agreement.

The e-FOAS initiative, launched by PITB, provides a centralized platform for digital correspondence, enabling real-time access to official records and efficient document management.

Since its inception, e-FOAS has been successfully adopted across multiple departments of the Punjab government.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through this collaboration, PITB and PFA aim to streamline processes, eliminate paper-based workflows, and ensure round-the-clock digital access to official communications, strengthening public service delivery and accountability.”

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering transparency, accessibility, and operational efficiency within government departments,” he maintained.

