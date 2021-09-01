UrduPoint.com

PITB’s Plan 9 Based Pakistani Travel Startup YUGO.pk Raises Seed Investment

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:10 AM

PITB’s Plan 9 based Pakistani Travel Startup YUGO.pk raises Seed Investment

The Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem has experienced a major growth over the past few years particularly in terms of investment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2021) The Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem has experienced a major growth over the past few years particularly in terms of investment. YUGO.pk, incubated at the technology incubator of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Plan 9 in their 12th cohort, has successfully raised seed investment. The seed investment has been raised from Syed Sheharyar Ali, an Angel Investor and Executive Director & CSO at Treet Group of Companies.

Claiming to be Pakistan’s first online travel website, YUGO.pk was founded in 2017 by Ahmed Hannan Kayani, Ahmad Fazal Bajwa and Asim Javaid offering potential tourists to create their own customized travel packages for all major foreign destinations, especially Europe, Far East, the Middle East & North Africa.

Regarding this Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said, “It is very encouraging to see Pakistan emerging on the global map as one of the leading South Asian countries producing impactful startups. Our technology incubator Plan9 is committed to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and Yugo.

pk is one of Plan 9’s success stories that have successfully raised good seed investments."

“I believe Tourism is going to see a surge in near future especially because many countries are now gradually re-opening to welcome tourists. YUGO.pk has great potential and is guided by the vision to strengthen the local tourism market,” commented Syed Sheharyar Angel Investor and Executive Director & CSO at Treet Group of Companies.

“Since its launch, YUGO.pk has helped thousands of tourists book different types of trips from short city breaks to month long international trips. We’re very thankful to Plan9 for their support and guidance and to Syed Sheharyar Ali for placing his trust in us,” said Ahmed Hannan.

Plan9, Pakistan's largest technology incubator, aims to instill the culture of tech entrepreneurship and achieve sustainable growth for early stage startups by providing opportunities to create commercially viable technology startups from Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Punjab Europe Middle East 2017 Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 101 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 101 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 UAE paper hails establishment of National Human Ri ..

UAE paper hails establishment of National Human Rights Institution

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 217.71 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 217.71 million

1 hour ago
 India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.