PITB’s Plan 9 based Pakistani Travel Startup YUGO.pk raises Seed Investment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2021) The Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem has experienced a major growth over the past few years particularly in terms of investment. YUGO.pk, incubated at the technology incubator of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Plan 9 in their 12th cohort, has successfully raised seed investment. The seed investment has been raised from Syed Sheharyar Ali, an Angel Investor and Executive Director & CSO at Treet Group of Companies.

Claiming to be Pakistan’s first online travel website, YUGO.pk was founded in 2017 by Ahmed Hannan Kayani, Ahmad Fazal Bajwa and Asim Javaid offering potential tourists to create their own customized travel packages for all major foreign destinations, especially Europe, Far East, the Middle East & North Africa.

Regarding this Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said, “It is very encouraging to see Pakistan emerging on the global map as one of the leading South Asian countries producing impactful startups. Our technology incubator Plan9 is committed to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and Yugo.

pk is one of Plan 9’s success stories that have successfully raised good seed investments."

“I believe Tourism is going to see a surge in near future especially because many countries are now gradually re-opening to welcome tourists. YUGO.pk has great potential and is guided by the vision to strengthen the local tourism market,” commented Syed Sheharyar Angel Investor and Executive Director & CSO at Treet Group of Companies.

“Since its launch, YUGO.pk has helped thousands of tourists book different types of trips from short city breaks to month long international trips. We’re very thankful to Plan9 for their support and guidance and to Syed Sheharyar Ali for placing his trust in us,” said Ahmed Hannan.

Plan9, Pakistan's largest technology incubator, aims to instill the culture of tech entrepreneurship and achieve sustainable growth for early stage startups by providing opportunities to create commercially viable technology startups from Pakistan.