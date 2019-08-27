UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions At Dunya EduFest 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:26 PM

PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions at Dunya EduFest 2019

Two startups from Plan9, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have won the positions in Dunya Media EduFest 2019 held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th August, 2019) Two startups from Plan9, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have won the positions in Dunya Media EduFest 2019 held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. There were 50 startups from various colleges who presented their idea to industry expert judges on first day and two of Plan9 Cycle 13 startups made it to top 12 in Business Plan Competition. On the second and final day, Ingrum ID took 2nd position and Guiders at 3rd place and won Rs.15, 000-/ and Rs.5, 000 -/ cash prize respectively.

The Educational festival was arranged for students by Dunya Media Group on 21st and 22nd August 2019 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. The event benefited students from different domains in career counselling, scholarships, admissions and competitions. They held various competition among students included short film, debate, startup business plan and cooking. They distributed cash prize, shields and certificates among the winners.

The startup Ingrum ID is revolutionizing the way we exchange contact details at networking events, as the platform connects you instantly with anyone with the help of their Ingrum ID card and a mobile app. This is an all-purpose app for customizable sharing including the sharing of personalized social media platforms with a unique Ingrum code. While startup Guiders is a web app based platform for transport management and software tracking system.

Governor Punjab Chaudry Sarwar visited more than 30 stalls of colleges and universities. Also, experts from various industry visited the event including Provincial Minister of Irrigation, Mohsin Laghari, Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Director NAB Lahore Syed Hasnain, Chairman Educational Board Chaudhry Ismail and many others.

The institutes include University of Central Punjab, The University of Lahore, Lahore Leeds University, Information Technology University, PU University, etc.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Film And Movies Technology Exchange Business Punjab Mobile Social Media Hotel Leeds August 2019 Media Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Zulfi seeks top private firms' help to promote tou ..

42 seconds ago

Rain expected Sindh b/w Tuesday to Thursday: Met O ..

44 seconds ago

French President Macron Sees Alienating Russia Fro ..

46 seconds ago

Japan's Minister Warns N.Korea Developing Missiles ..

47 seconds ago

IGP-Sindh reviews police investigation related to ..

49 seconds ago

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.