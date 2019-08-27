PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions at Dunya EduFest 2019

Two startups from Plan9, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have won the positions in Dunya Media EduFest 2019 held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th August, 2019) Two startups from Plan9, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have won the positions in Dunya Media EduFest 2019 held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. There were 50 startups from various colleges who presented their idea to industry expert judges on first day and two of Plan9 Cycle 13 startups made it to top 12 in Business Plan Competition. On the second and final day, Ingrum ID took 2nd position and Guiders at 3rd place and won Rs.15, 000-/ and Rs.5, 000 -/ cash prize respectively.

The Educational festival was arranged for students by Dunya Media Group on 21st and 22nd August 2019 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. The event benefited students from different domains in career counselling, scholarships, admissions and competitions. They held various competition among students included short film, debate, startup business plan and cooking. They distributed cash prize, shields and certificates among the winners.

The startup Ingrum ID is revolutionizing the way we exchange contact details at networking events, as the platform connects you instantly with anyone with the help of their Ingrum ID card and a mobile app. This is an all-purpose app for customizable sharing including the sharing of personalized social media platforms with a unique Ingrum code. While startup Guiders is a web app based platform for transport management and software tracking system.

Governor Punjab Chaudry Sarwar visited more than 30 stalls of colleges and universities. Also, experts from various industry visited the event including Provincial Minister of Irrigation, Mohsin Laghari, Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Director NAB Lahore Syed Hasnain, Chairman Educational Board Chaudhry Ismail and many others.

The institutes include University of Central Punjab, The University of Lahore, Lahore Leeds University, Information Technology University, PU University, etc.