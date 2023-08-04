Open Menu

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes With A Graduation Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 05:18 PM

Whizkids, a summer camp held by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and managed by PITB Incubation Wing every year to enhance digital creativity & entrepreneurial skills among students, concluded today with a graduation ceremony and distribution of certificates

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023) Whizkids, a summer camp held by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and managed by PITB Incubation Wing every year to enhance digital creativity & entrepreneurial skills among students, concluded today with a graduation ceremony and distribution of certificates. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Ali Zeb and Joint Director (incubation wing) Hammad Khalique were also present.

Whizkids 2023 Summer Camp offered free courses to young students ranging between the age of 08-17 [classified in two groups i.e. 8-12 & 13-17]. The summer camp brought together students from diversified backgrounds offering standardized learning and knowledge sharing opportunities.

The courses ranged from Coding & AI Integration, Entrepreneurship & Leadership Skills, Mobile Application Development, Marketing & Branding, Graphic Designing & Freelancing, Scratch & Lego Mindstorm and Robotics.

The courses were tutored by industry’s leading professionals with an aim to develop a future-ready generation. ‘Robotics’ was one of the essential courses offered at the Whizkids Summer Camp 2023. The course aimed at acquainting the younger children [aged 8 to 12] with creating and programming robots. As part of the final dissertation, graduating students from the age group 13-17 pitched ideas for their startups.

Whizkids Summer Camp 2023 also held a Bake Sale activity, the proceeds of which were donated for a noble cause. The Bake Sale was aimed at inculcating values of charity, empathy and compassion among the children.

In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Whizkidz Summer Camp is organized to instill the spirit of digital creativity & entrepreneurship among the school-going children.

