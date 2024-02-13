PKR 2.2 Billion+ Collected As Abiana Through PITB-developed E-Abiana System
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 06:56 PM
E-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 Billion against 7.8 Million bills issued to the farmers
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 Feb, 2024) e-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 Billion against 7.8 Million bills issued to the farmers. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the e-Abiana System not only provides comprehensive data for farmers and landowners across Punjab but also aids in preventing water theft and promoting efficient water usage.
“Through the e-Abiana System, farmers can conveniently pay their bills online through e-Pay Punjab, enhancing accessibility and ease of use.
The digital mechanism, operational across Punjab, is overturning the decades old traditional process of manual billing,” he added.
The meeting also discussed the ongoing success of the e-Abiana initiative and its positive impact on the agricultural community. Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed satisfaction with the results and emphasized the broader benefits of the system in water management and conservation.
The e-Abiana System continues to contribute to the modernization and efficiency of the irrigation sector in Punjab, ensuring transparency and facilitating farmers in managing their water bills seamlessly.
