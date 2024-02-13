Open Menu

PKR 2.2 Billion+ Collected As Abiana Through PITB-developed E-Abiana System

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 06:56 PM

PKR 2.2 Billion+ collected as Abiana through PITB-developed e-Abiana System

E-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 Billion against 7.8 Million bills issued to the farmers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 Feb, 2024) e-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 Billion against 7.8 Million bills issued to the farmers. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the e-Abiana System not only provides comprehensive data for farmers and landowners across Punjab but also aids in preventing water theft and promoting efficient water usage.

“Through the e-Abiana System, farmers can conveniently pay their bills online through e-Pay Punjab, enhancing accessibility and ease of use.

The digital mechanism, operational across Punjab, is overturning the decades old traditional process of manual billing,” he added.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing success of the e-Abiana initiative and its positive impact on the agricultural community. Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed satisfaction with the results and emphasized the broader benefits of the system in water management and conservation.

The e-Abiana System continues to contribute to the modernization and efficiency of the irrigation sector in Punjab, ensuring transparency and facilitating farmers in managing their water bills seamlessly.

Related Topics

Technology AIDS Punjab Water Progress Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sp ..

Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute ..

3 minutes ago
 NCHR and WCCIM Collaborate to Support Women Entrep ..

NCHR and WCCIM Collaborate to Support Women Entrepreneurs

5 minutes ago
 Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co ..

Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co-working spaces across Pakista ..

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

1 hour ago
 PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outle ..

PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets

1 hour ago
Shopkeepers fined

Shopkeepers fined

1 hour ago
 Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T ..

Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20

1 hour ago
 Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

1 hour ago
 No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner ..

No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur

1 hour ago
 Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

1 hour ago
 Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh ro ..

Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology