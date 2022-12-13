PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit App

PITB developed Cash Benefits App for the secured workers of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has simplified the process to lodge and avail cash benefit claims

This was informed in a meeting presided by Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). It was further informed that a total of 33,780 applications were submitted out of which 22,263 were approved to facilitate the deserving employees. The applications processed are worth PKR 221,909,454. Overall PESSI workers can apply for 11 different benefits through the PITB developed Cash Benefit App.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider said that the Cash Benefit App is an important step to curb corruption and ensure transparency. The app is efficiently assisting the department in pursuing paperless workflows and facilitating deserving candidates.

PITB and PESSI are collaborating in multiple areas for ICT interventions aimed at facilitating citizens. Cash Benefit App, a major leap forward towards automation of the department, has enabled the department in making timely payments of financial benefits to registered workers while ensuring convenience for both the parties.