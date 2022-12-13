UrduPoint.com

PKR 221 Million Disbursed To PESSI Workers Through PITB Developed Cash Benefit App

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 12:25 PM

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit App

PITB developed Cash Benefits App for the secured workers of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has simplified the process to lodge and avail cash benefit claims

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022) PITB developed Cash Benefits App for the secured workers of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has simplified the process to lodge and avail cash benefit claims. To date, PKR 221 Million has been disbursed among the deserving candidates.

This was informed in a meeting presided by Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). It was further informed that a total of 33,780 applications were submitted out of which 22,263 were approved to facilitate the deserving employees. The applications processed are worth PKR 221,909,454. Overall PESSI workers can apply for 11 different benefits through the PITB developed Cash Benefit App.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider said that the Cash Benefit App is an important step to curb corruption and ensure transparency. The app is efficiently assisting the department in pursuing paperless workflows and facilitating deserving candidates.

PITB and PESSI are collaborating in multiple areas for ICT interventions aimed at facilitating citizens. Cash Benefit App, a major leap forward towards automation of the department, has enabled the department in making timely payments of financial benefits to registered workers while ensuring convenience for both the parties.

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Punjab Pakistani Rupee Million

Recent Stories

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

26 minutes ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

31 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

34 minutes ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

1 hour ago
 IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman She ..

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Mot ..

PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.