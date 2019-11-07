UrduPoint.com
Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board’s Tech incubator Plan9 has opened a four-day event “The Launchpad 14” with registration of over 100 startups with introduction session and startup talk here today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) The Punjab Information Technology Board’s Tech incubator Plan9 has opened a four-day event “The Launchpad 14” with registration of over 100 startups with introduction session and startup talk here today. This event is being held to connect startups, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, free-lancers and tech companies with each other.

Today Expo day turned out to be a huge success as it was attended by more than 1000 individuals while above 100 startups in all categories from eCommerce to IOT to Saas, Bio-Tech Ed-Tech etc actively showcased their products in a manner to appeal the walker by.

The stalls were visited by attendees, investors and industry experts, who encouraged the budding entrepreneurs and offered advice on how to take their startup to the next level.

Plan9 conducts this event twice in a year. Over 180 technology startups have graduated from this platform since its establishment in 2012 based on innovative and enterprising solutions to solve problems pertaining to the Pakistani market.

More Stories From Technology

