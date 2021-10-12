UrduPoint.com

Planet Announces Plans For New Fleet Of Earth Observation Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 30 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:51 PM

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground.

Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023.

The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity.

"The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite." The announcement, made at the company's annual conference, underlines the dynamism of the booming nanosatellite market.

The Pelican satellites could also help support rescue operations, for example by observing the spread of a fire, the company said.

Planet already has a fleet of 180 satellites, called Dove, which take a picture of the entire planet every day, as well as 21 satellites that can be used to photograph a particular location up to 10 times a day.

The new fleet is a modernized version of those 21 satellites, which were first launched in 2014 and have a lifespan of five to six years.

The Pelican satellites, designed and manufactured by Planet, will also feature a reduced lag period between when a photo is taken and when it's sent from the current two hours, Schingler said. "Pelican will be better." The Pelican satellites will also be able to take more than the current 10 photographs a day.

"We're going to launch our first one next year. Then in 2023 (we) launch more of a constellation," Schingler told AFP, adding that the company can deploy "dozens and dozens, even hundreds," of satellites depending on how many contracts it gets.

Planet also announced a new service that facilitates data processing and interpretation for subscribers.

Planet currently has around 700 clients, government and private, and produces more than three million images daily.

Related Topics

Resolution Fire Google Company Road Market From Government Million Airport Satellites

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

6 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

6 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

6 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.