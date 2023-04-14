UrduPoint.com

Planning Minister Forms National Task Force On AI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

The key objective of the National Task Force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) aimed at achieving the required goals of national development.

According to a news release, the key objective of the National Task Force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors.

The force would comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

The Planning Minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in the near future, saying it will transform the fields of economy, governance, and education.

He said that the NTF was aimed at harnessing the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth while ensuring that the benefits were accessible to all segments of society.

Ahsan Iqbal said establishing the NTF was part of the government's commitment to embracing its potential to transform the country's economic landscape positively.

He said by investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens.

