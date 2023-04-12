Close
'Plant For Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 04:08 PM

Under the Monitoring of Implementation of Urban and Peri-Urban Forest Policy, 14 different departments of Punjab including the Agriculture Department, Finance Department, Department of School Education and Irrigation Department have registered the plantation of more than one million plants on the ‘Plant for Prosperity’ App

The App has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in order to make the plantation activity a part of the record.
The Urban and Peri-Urban project aims at the digitization of plantation activities across Punjab. Through this project, the overall planting statistics as well as the plantation targets given to the departments can be viewed.

