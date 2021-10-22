UrduPoint.com

Platforms For Dialogue On Missile Technologies Control May Be Launched - Russian Diplomat

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Platforms for Dialogue on Missile Technologies Control May Be Launched - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) No multilateral legally binding agreements on missile technologies control are expected to be signed soon, only some new platforms for dialogue could be launched, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

A complete ban has never been on the agenda, since missile technologies have a wide civilian application and the ban could undermine legitimate international cooperation in this area, the ambassador noted.

"We are talking about licensing missile products to reduce proliferation risks and prevent sensitive missile technologies from falling into the hands of non-state actors, including terrorists," Mashkov noted.

Currently, only political instruments are available, including the Missile Technology Control Regime voluntary association, while "there are no multilateral legally binding agreements and we do not expect them to emerge in the near future," Mashkov went on to say. Realistically, only the launch of some kind of dialogue platform between 'missile-significant' countries can be discussed at this stage, according to the diplomat.

