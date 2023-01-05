PM emphasizes on increasing IT exports to $15b by 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has enormous potential in the IT sector which needs to be fully exploited.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized on increasing Information Technology exports from 2.6 billion Dollars to 15 billion dollars in next three years.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding promotion of IT sector in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has enormous potential in the IT sector which needs to be fully exploited. He said IT curriculum should be aligned in line with the market needs. He said Pakistani entrepreneurs have played a vital role in the promotion and development of the IT sector.

Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the Higher education Commission, universities and training institutes to work on priority basis to increase the number of IT professionals from 600,000 to 1.

5 million in the country.

Representatives of the IT industry apprised the meeting about their problems. They also presented their suggestions for the resolution of their issues.

The Prime Minister encouraged the IT industry to bring its export earnings to Pakistan and assured resolution of problems being faced by the IT sector. He directed the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal board of Revenue and other relevant authorities to take effective measures in this regard.

Representatives of the IT industry assured that they stand with the government to play their role in country's economy.