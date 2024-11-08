Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Affirms Govt’s Commitment To Achieve $25b In IT Exports In Next Three Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next three years

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says initiatives are underway to launch 5G services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving $25 billion in IT exports over the next three years.

During a meeting with a delegation from VEON Group in Islamabad, the Prime Minister emphasized ongoing efforts to develop and advance the telecommunications sector. He highlighted that initiatives are underway to launch 5G services, aiming to provide faster and more reliable internet across Pakistan, which aligns with the broader vision for a "Digital Pakistan.

"

Acknowledging the telecom sector’s vital role in fostering a cashless and digital economy, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s interest in partnering with VEON Group to support growth in information technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

The VEON delegation commended the government’s efforts towards economic stability and recognized Pakistan as a promising destination for investments in the IT and telecom sectors.

