PMAS Computer Labs Up-gradation Project Kicked Off

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has launched a project to up-grade computer laboratories of the University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has launched a project to up-grade computer laboratories of the University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT).

According to PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Qamar Zaman the research work is considered as the identity of any university.

He said UIIT has made commendable progress in research work and the university students were engaged in their studies day and night.

He hoped that the up-gradation of the laboratories would be beneficial for the students and these labs would produce the researchers who would be able to get jobs easily.

