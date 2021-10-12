UrduPoint.com

PM’s Advisor For Commerce And Investment Visits Careem Headquarters To Discuss Potential Of Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:59 PM

PM’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment visits Careem headquarters to discuss potential of technology

The Advisor for Commerce and Investment to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdul Razak Dawood, visited Careem’s headquarters, Dubai in his visit to the Expo 2020

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021) The Advisor for Commerce and Investment to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdul Razak Dawood, visited Careem’s headquarters, Dubai in his visit to the Expo 2020. The Advisor met senior leadership of Careem including: Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem, Colin Judd, Senior Director Corporate Affairs and Fatima Akhtar, Director Government Relations Pakistan.

The meeting consisted of having an in-depth discussion on how Pakistan has evolved as an investment hub over the last few years. The team at Careem also enlightened the Advisor with their journey of creating a safe, trusted and reliable mobility ecosystem in Pakistan and the Middle East. They also shunned light on how Careem has played a significant role in fostering and nurturing the tech startups in Pakistan as well as positioned itself as the fastest growing brand in the region by enhancing its value proposition by adding new verticals and becoming a Super App.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor for Commerce and Investment to the Prime Minister stated: “Careem is a great example of how Pakistan is a country ripe with potential in so many different sectors, technology being one of them. It is great to see the impact they have created in Pakistan over years.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder, Careem also expressed his gratification by saying: “I am absolutely delighted that the Advisor to Prime Minister has come to our office today and assured us of the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate technology investment and create jobs in this sector. I believe that at the heart of all this growth is the recognition that technology is a force for good and can be integral in simplifying the lives of people across the globe.”

In the past, Careem also invited various notable personalities from both federal and provincial governments to its headquarters to discuss potential opportunities as well as enlightening them on Careem’s journey and Initiatives. The list includes: Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Taimur Khan Jhagra, Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance.

Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people (ride-hailing) to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

