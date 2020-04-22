UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Iran Must Be Held Accountable For Its Military Attempting To Launch Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:23 PM

Pompeo Says Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Its Military Attempting to Launch Satellite

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that Iran must be held responsible for the attempt of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to launch a satellite

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that Iran must be held responsible for the attempt of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to launch a satellite.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC launched Iran's first military satellite - dubbed Noor (Light) - into an orbit 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface by using a Qassed rocket.

"Today's launch proves what we've been saying all along here in the United States. The IRGC, a designated terrorist organization, launched a missile today," Pompeo said. "When you talk about the UN Security Council resolution 2231, I think every nation has an obligation to go the United Nations and evaluate whether this missile launch was consistent with that Security Council resolution. I don't think it remotely is, and I think Iran needs to be held accountable for what they've done.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, IRGC head Hossein Salami said Iran ushered in the space era and the launching of the satellite was increasing the country's defense capability.

However, Pompeo noted that a military organization the United States has designated as terrorist attempted to launch a satellite.

The successful launch followed Iran's failure in early February to launch into orbit another non-military satellite. Tehran has also attempted in January to place in space several satellites and those attempts triggered strong reactions among some Western nations that said Iran's actions had violated the UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution was adopted in 2015 to endorse the Iran nuclear agreement. The United States, as well as some other nations, sees the resolution as banning Iran from launching rockets.

