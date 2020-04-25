UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Iran's Space Program 'Not Peaceful,' Urges Extension Of Arms Embargo On Nation

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

The recent launch of Iran's military satellite proves that its space program is not peaceful, and other countries should condemn it and extend the UN conventional arms embargo on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The recent launch of Iran's military satellite proves that its space program is not peaceful, and other countries should condemn it and extend the UN conventional arms embargo on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Iranian military said that its first military satellite Noor (Light) had been successfully launched into orbit atop Qassed (Envoy) carrier. Western nations doubted the launch's compliance with UN Security Council resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear issue. Tehran argued that not a single international resolution had banned it from launching military satellites into orbit.

"For years, Iran has claimed its space program is purely peaceful and civilian. The Trump Administration has never believed this fiction. This week's launch of a military satellite by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, makes clear what we have said all along: Iran's space program is neither peaceful nor entirely civilian," Pompeo said in a statement.

According to him, all launch vehicles use "incorporate technologies identical to, and interchangeable with, ballistic missiles, including longer-range systems such as intercontinental ballistic missiles."

"No country has ever pursued an ICBM capability except for the purpose of delivering nuclear weapons," he stated.

The state secretary urged all "peace-loving" nations to denounce Iran's development of such technologies and extend the UN conventional arms embargo on the country, which is set to expire in October.

He also called on the European Union to "sanction those individuals and entities working on Iran's missile programs."

