Pompeo Threatens Iran With 'Enormous Pressure' After Failed Satellite Launch

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

Pompeo Threatens Iran With 'Enormous Pressure' After Failed Satellite Launch

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of mastering military ballistic technologies through its satellite launches and pledged to apply "enormous pressure" to make Tehran revise its behavior

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of mastering military ballistic technologies through its satellite launches and pledged to apply "enormous pressure" to make Tehran revise its behavior.

Pompeo's statement comes after Iran announced the launch of the Simorgh rocket which, according to official accounts made it into space, but failed to gain the necessary speed to put the Zafar remote sensing satellite into orbit.

"The United States will continue to build support around the world to confront the Iranian regime's reckless ballistic missile activity, and we will continue to impose enormous pressure on the regime to change its behavior," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained that each launch, regardless of whether it fails or not, allows Iran to gain additional experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program.

Iranian officials said they will seek the "necessary optimization" to ensure the success of the next rocket launch.

