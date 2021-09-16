Portal launched for online registration of freelancers

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday inaugurated portal for online registration of freelancers at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) head office

Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput was also present on the occasion.

The launching of the portal (https://pseb.org.pk/app/index.php) for registration of freelancers is among the many steps undertaken by the government to ensure the growth of freelancers in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistani freelancers had fueled the growth of the gig economy in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Freelancer Industry is growing rapidly. Registration of freelancers is a major step forward in providing due recognition to the contribution being made by Pakistani freelancers, he said.

He said, the growth of Pakistani freelancers would enhance country's export earnings.

The Minister said, the National Freelancing Facilitation Policy has been developed after significant consultation and is focused on accelerating and sustaining the development of the freelancer industry in Pakistan. Osman Nasir, Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board, said that Pakistan is ranked as the 2nd largest supplier of Online Labour in Software Development and Technology as per International Labour Organization Flagship Report 2021.

The future growth of Pakistan's freelancer industry directly depends on the availability of IT professionals trained in state-of-the-art technologies.

He said that PSEB had launched several programs for IT professionals and young graduates to hone their skills through training and international certifications.