Postponement of Luna-25 Launch Allows Navigation System Pilot-D to Be Flown - ESA Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The rescheduling of the launch of the Luna-25 allows the camera demonstrator project PILOT-D to be flown, European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

"The postponement of the Luna-25 launch from this year to May next year allows the PILOT-D to be flown, because it would not have been possible if the launch would have been this year for some reasons of development and testing, but the launch next year makes it possible," Aschbacher said. "I think from that point of view, this is a welcome opportunity."

Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the launch of the Luna-25 from the Vostochny spaceport was postponed to May 2022 from October 2021 for additional testing of spacecraft's equipment.

Roscosmos clarified that the spacecraft was fully equipped with standard instruments and systems, but there was a need for checks to ensure the required reliability of Russia's return mission to the Moon.

Luna-25 should become the first spacecraft in the history of modern Russia launched to the Moon. The previous spacecraft, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union back in 1976. Initially, according to open data, Luna-25 was planned to be launched into space in 2014, but the launch was delayed due to the unavailability of the spacecraft.