Potential of Russian Space Industry Up - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's rocket and space industry is building up its potential, President Vladimir Putin said on the Cosmonautics Day celebration on Wednesday.

"I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents.

At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."