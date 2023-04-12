Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Potential Of Russian Space Industry Up - Putin

Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Potential of Russian Space Industry Up - Putin

Russia's rocket and space industry is building up its potential, President Vladimir Putin said on the Cosmonautics Day celebration on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's rocket and space industry is building up its potential, President Vladimir Putin said on the Cosmonautics Day celebration on Wednesday.

"I am glad that our rocket and space industry is consistently increasing its potential," Putin said, adding that for "100 launches in a row were carried out without accidents.

"

At the same time, the president said that it is necessary to increase production of satellites, mentioning that Russia "can solve this issue."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US ..

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

3 minutes ago
 131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteeri ..

131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

26 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

20 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.