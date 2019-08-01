Potentially habitable planet found in new solar system

An international team of astronomers has discovered a new solar system with a planet that could be habitable, a Spanish astrophysicist who led the research said Thursday

Three new planets were discovered orbiting GJ 357, a red dwarf -- a small and cooling star -- 31 light years away, relatively close in space terms, said Rafael Luque of Spain's Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands.

The discovery was also reported by NASA, whose TESS planet-hunting satellite made it possible.