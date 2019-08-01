UrduPoint.com
Potentially Habitable Planet Found In New Solar System

Daniyal Sohail 20 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:19 PM

Potentially habitable planet found in new solar system

An international team of astronomers has discovered a new solar system with a planet that could be habitable, a Spanish astrophysicist who led the research said Thursday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An international team of astronomers has discovered a new solar system with a planet that could be habitable, a Spanish astrophysicist who led the research said Thursday.

Three new planets were discovered orbiting GJ 357, a red dwarf -- a small and cooling star -- 31 light years away, relatively close in space terms, said Rafael Luque of Spain's Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands.

The discovery was also reported by NASA, whose TESS planet-hunting satellite made it possible.

