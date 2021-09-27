UrduPoint.com

POVA 2 Becomes A Hot Seller With 7000mAh Biggest Battery

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:25 AM

POVA 2 becomes a hot seller with 7000mAh Biggest Battery

TECNO’s recent POVA 2 marks great sales in pre-orders and offline markets with its exceptional 7000mAh battery at only PKR 28,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) TECNO’s recent POVA 2 marks great sales in pre-orders and offline markets with its exceptional 7000mAh battery at only PKR 28,999.

Keeping the sales record tradition alive, POVA 2 has sold thousands of units in no time.
POVA 2 became a hot favorite even in pre-bookings that was live from September 7 till September 14, 2021, on Daraz.

After the official launch, POVA 2 sales reached heights with thousands of units being sold in no time. The phone is available in three elegant colors Polar Silver, Energy blue, and Dazzle Black for a classy feel.

The Dazzle Black was stocked out in just one week making it the most favorite in the market.


POVA 2 comes with outstanding features that lead to its high demand. The phone supports a 7000mAh power battery with an 18W Dual IC flash charger, Helio G85 Gaming Processor, 48MP Quad Camera, and 6+128GB massive storage.


Moreover, it provides multiple gaming features such as ET Game Engine, Magic Button, Voice Changer, hardware-based Gyroscope, and 180Hz touch sampling rate to level up the gameplay. The phone is available in both online and offline markets.

So, go and get your new gaming partner soon.
For more regarding TECNO, please follow TECNO’s official social media platforms and stay updated.

Related Topics

Social Media Lead Pakistani Rupee September Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

11 minutes ago
 MCCI president commends PM bold address to UNGA

MCCI president commends PM bold address to UNGA

19 minutes ago
 Experts discuss modalities to produce drama on Zah ..

Experts discuss modalities to produce drama on Zaheeruddin Babar

19 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of Representatives discuss boost ..

41 minutes ago
 FM reminds int'l community to engage with new real ..

FM reminds int'l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan; help avoid ..

19 minutes ago
 China's first batch of aid to Afghanistan will dep ..

China's first batch of aid to Afghanistan will depart soon: Wang Yu

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.