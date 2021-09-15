POVA 2 - Now available in markets nationwide

UrduPoint.com

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) TECNO launched the 7000mAh Powerhouse – POVA 2 in Pakistan. POVA 2 is now officially available in both online and offline markets at the price of PKR 28,999.
POVA 2 comes as a successor of the famous POVA gaming series from TECNO. POVA 2 flaunts with a massive 7000mAh battery, 6.9-Inch FHD+ LCD panel with 1080X2460 resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is the new best gaming device with this biggest battery, 18W Dual IC flash charge, the powerful Helio G85 Processor, and 6+128GB Massive storage.

Apart from this, TECNO introduces special gaming features in the new POVA 2. The features include ET engine, Game Voice Changer, Magic Button, and much more. POVA 2 comes as the best gaming device, especially for PUBG players. Pre-Bookings for this device were live from September 7 till September 14, 2021, where massive discounts were given to PUBG users.


The thrilling part is POVA 2 comes as the first-ever 7000mAh battery phone in Pakistan. It supports an 18W fast charging with Dual IC which will help charge this huge battery in no time. So that means the user can charge this mega battery phone on the go. This combination provides unlimited gaming sessions, binge-watching videos, and movies without any hassle.

For POVA 2 promotions, TECNO has also started the PUBG Dealers championship, where numerous dealers participated to win brand new POVA 2 phones. Moreover, all Zong 4G users will get a special offer of 12GB FREE internet for three months after activating the sim in their all-new POVA 2 device.
So do not wait any longer and rush to your nearest retailer for this amazing new device!

