Pre-Order Your Coolest Vivo Y100 Today
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 03:17 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) vivo Y100 is recently launched in Pakistan and is now available for pre-orders at an astonishing price of PKR 59,999 only! This groundbreaking smartphone offers a fusion of cutting-edge technology and stylish design, setting new benchmarks in the world of mobile innovation.
At the heart of the vivo Y100 is its captivating design, which seamlessly combines aesthetics with functionality. Available in two mesmerizing color options - Crystal Black and Breeze Green.
The Breeze Green edition of Y100 boasts vivo's signature Color Changing Design. It transforms from a light hue to a deeper shade under sunlight or UV light, accentuated by the soothing Breeze Texture that mimics the gentle rustling of grass in the breeze. The Metallic High-Gloss Frame adds a touch of sophistication, making the Y100 a true style statement.
But the Y100 isn't just about looks; it's also packed with performance-enhancing features that cater to the needs of modern users. Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the 5000mAh Battery and lightning-fast 80W FlashCharge, which can charge the device up to 80% in just 30 minutes.
The 120Hz AMOLED Display with 1800 nits Peak Brightness delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the Dual Stereo Speaker ensures crystal-clear audio to complement the stunning visuals.
Under the hood, the Y100 is powered by an 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and 256GB ROM, offering ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. Multitask effortlessly and never worry about running out of storage again.
Moreover, the advanced 50MP AF Camera captures life's precious moments with stunning clarity and detail, enhanced by innovative portrait features that add an artistic touch to every shot.
The vivo Y100 isn't just a smartphone; it's a lifestyle companion that enhances every aspect of your digital experience. From its sleek design to its powerful performance, every aspect of the Y100 is designed to exceed your expectations and delight you with its innovation and superior craftsmanship.
Don't miss out on your chance to own the coolest vivo Y100 - pre-order yours today and experience the future of mobile technology!
