UrduPoint.com

Predict And Win With TECNO; PSL 7 Begins In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

TECNO brings an engaging online Predict & Win activity for its fans this PSL season

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) TECNO brings an engaging online Predict & Win activity for its fans this PSL season. The activity will be on for 11 matches of PSL which will let winners get FREE tickets for each match.


The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional T20 Cricket League contested between six teams representing six major cities of Pakistan. PSL is one of the most popular events in the country and a great opportunity for corporate partners to make an impression.

TECNO shall be hyping up this passion of its Pakistani consumers by a Predict & Win online on Facebook.
Four winners will be selected for each match where they will be given free tickets for the next match.

Of the total 11 matches, five will be held in Karachi and six in Lahore including semi-finals and final. For all semi-final and final matches, six tickets will be given out for each match.
All fans need to do is, go to TECNO’s Official Facebook Page and comment their prediction on every post related to PSL that will be shared.

Choosing the winner will simply be based on the right answer and a lucky draw will be held to choose winners. The winners will be announced on Facebook Stories and the TECNO team shall contact them for the delivery of tickets.


Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said,
“We love the passion Pakistani’s have for the sport of Cricket and PSL is a great initiative for the development of cricket globally.

Hence, TECNO has been working to help its fans enjoy this passion to the fullest. With multiple cricket campaigns, funs sessions, and online activities, this PSL Predict & Win will be an encouraging step for the fans to be able to participate and go watch the match live from the stadium.”
Moreover, the fans predicting the final match will receive a new smartphone as a winner’s gift apart from all the goodies from TECNO.

So don’t forget to follow TECNO’s Official Facebook page and keep predicting!

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Mobile Facebook Pakistan Super League Post All From Love

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NP ..

NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NPIs

17 minutes ago
 Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

7 minutes ago
 France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in ..

France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>