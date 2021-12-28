“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

The Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) launched Free Matriculation Preparation Portal with the sole objective of facilitating students as the pandemic coerced the government into closing educational institutions

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) The Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) launched Free Matriculation Preparation Portal with the sole objective of facilitating students as the pandemic coerced the government into closing educational institutions. The response was so encouraging and overwhelming that PGC has decided to continue this initiative in the post-pandemic era, too.

Mobile App – Prep By PGC

The app is available on both App Store (for iOS users) and the Play Store (for Android users) for mobile with the title “Prep By PGC”.

Just like the web portal, the mobile app is absolutely free and comes with a user-friendly interface. All you need to do is to go to the App Store or Play Store, type Prep By PGC in the search box, click on the download tab, and install it. Bingo! Now you have free access to 1500+ Video Lectures, 5000+ MCQs, 1000+ Long Questions, and 4000+ Short Questions.

Download the App here: https://bit.ly/PGCprepURDUPOINT

Self-Paced Learning

Being able to pace things as they arrive, and when you have time to do them can be a godsend. PGC Free Matric Preparation Portal gives you the luxury of learning courses at your own pace. You can select the time for learning that most suits you and when your mind is at complete peace. The flexibility of self-paced learning saves you from the constant stress build-up, and when the mind is stress-free, learning abilities are at their peak.

It’s Free

Yes, you heard it right! The online matric preparation portal is free, and there are no hidden charges as well. It won’t cost you a single penny. All you need to access online resources is a device and internet connection. All you need is a laptop or PC to access the Free Matric Preparation Portal through the website and a smartphone to access the Prep By PGC app.

All Resources at Single Platform

Free Matriculation Portal grants you access to complete, exam-oriented, and updated resources required to secure top grades in matric exams.

The portal contains 1500+ Video Lectures, 5000+ MCQs, 1000+ Long Questions, and 4000+ Short Questions. You can also access the Past Papers and create your self-assessment tests with the Matric Preparation Portal. Voila!

Lectures Prepared by PGC’s Expert Educationists

The best thing about the Free Matriculation Portal is that expert educationists of PGC have compiled all resources. Besides, these resources are updated regularly as per guidelines of the concerning bodies.

User-Friendly Interface

As the sole purpose of the portal is to facilitate matric students, the interface -- both of the website and app -- is extremely user-friendly. Even a novice user can handle the portal without any difficulty as the interface is straightforward (yet striking and eye-catching), gives easy and quick access to all features, and it is extremely easy to locate different tools and options. With tech support from PGC tech experts, the portal is fully reliable and is accessible 24/7.

Get Rid of Hefty Academy Fees

What makes PGC Free Matric Preparation Portal a praise-worthy initiative is its restriction-free feature. It means anyone can access it from anywhere in Pakistan, irrespective of the institution he/she is studying in. If utilized properly, you can get the most out of it and permanently get rid of hefty academy fees.

Caters to Needs of All Boards

PGC Free Matriculation Portal contains matric exams resources for all the educational boards of the country. The portal covers courses of all the boards, including Lahore Board, Rawalpindi Board, Faisalabad Board, Multan Board, Karachi Board, Hyderabad Board, among several others.

PGC’s Free Matric Preparation Portal is a one-of-its-kind initiative. By getting the most out of it, you can secure top grades and also get admission to the country’s top colleges. If you need any further information, you can reach out to PGC’s support team at info@pgc.edu.