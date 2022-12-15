UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi To Grace PITB’s Event ‘Punjab 3.0’ Tomorrow (Friday- Dec 16, 2022)

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 01:42 PM

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- Dec 16, 2022)

President Arif Alvi will grace Punjab 3.0 event in Lahore tomorrow regarding the implementation of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022) President Arif Alvi will grace Punjab 3.0 event in Lahore tomorrow regarding the implementation of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab. The event will be organised by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had established a 22-member high-powered committee for the adoption of Web 3.0 technology in the province. Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari was appointed as the Convener whereas Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid was the Co-Convener of the committee.

The other members of the committee included Secretary Law & PA, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, Policy and Domain Expert Dr Hussain Nadim, ICT Industry Experts including Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood and Faisal Chaudhry. The other members of the committee include NetSol CEO Salim Ghauri, Systems CEO Asif Pir, Techlogix CEO Salman Akhtar, STEPS CEO Umar Farooq, P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan, ITU VC Dr Sarfraz Khurshid, representatives from SBP, NBP, BOP, FBR, SECP and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

In this regard, a special web portal (web3.punjab.gov.pk/) was also launched earlier for the registration of Web 3.0 contributors including researchers, scientists and IT industry experts. National and international companies working on Web 3.0 were engaged to submit their valuable feedback through the portal.

It is pertinent to mention here that adoption of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab will pave the way for economic development in the province along with creation of employment opportunities. The implementation of Web 3.0 will mean embracing a bouquet of disruptive technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning etc. This will lead to enhanced privacy and data security of end users and organizations.

