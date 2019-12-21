UrduPoint.com
President Donald Trump Announces Creation Of US Space Force

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:10 AM

President Donald Trump Announces Creation of US Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced the creation of the sixth branch of the national armed forces, which is the US Space Force.

Trump is expected to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 within several minutes.

The bill envisages creation of the US Space Force among others.

"Today also marks another landmark achievement as we officially inaugurate the newest branch of our military. This is a very big and important moment. It is called the Space Force," Trump said, before signing the bill.

